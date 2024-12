Comedian Nate Bargatze reflects on life and career ahead of Christmas special Comedian Nate Bargatze is ringing in the holiday season with his new "Nashville Christmas" comedy special. The stand-up will air on CBS on Thursday. Bargatze, currently in the middle of a world tour, is best known for his clean comedy and everyman feel. Dana Jacobson caught up with him to talk more about how he began his comedy career.