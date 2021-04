Comedian Amy Schumer on new book, love and oversharing Amy Schumer got her start in standup comedy, winning over audiences with her special brand of on-stage honesty. The comedian, actress, writer, producer and director won an Emmy for her hit series "Inside Amy Schumer," and her first feature film, "Trainwreck" was a box office hit. Schumer joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new book, "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo."