College of Magic | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Sunday, Jon Wertheim visits the College of Magic in Cape Town, South Africa, where students learn sleight of hand, ventriloquism and card tricks. The school also teaches the great superpower of magic itself: rethinking the limits of possibility.
