Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab on continuing activism through children's literature Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and media personality Nessa Diab are with "CBS Mornings" for their first TV interview together. The couple co-founded the "Know Your Rights Camp" in 2015 with the mission of advancing the well-being of Black and Brown communities, through education and self-empowerment. Now, they are releasing their new children's book called "We Are Free, You and Me."