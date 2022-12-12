CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas
Supreme Court agrees to hear second dispute over Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
White House: Greene's Jan. 6 comments a "slap in the face" to police, victims' families
Lockerbie bombing suspect makes first appearance in U.S. court
TikTok faces growing national security concerns
Ex-cop describes the night he fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in critical condition
American student missing in France as family says "we fear the worst"
Friend of Italian leader among 3 women shot dead in coffee shop
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Coast-to-coast winter storm threatens U.S.
Parts of Northern California were buried under six feet of snow over the weekend, closing major roads and causing power outages. The Midwest is bracing for a blizzard as the storm moves east. Carter Evans has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On