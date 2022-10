CNN anchor Jake Tapper and his father discuss possible wrongful conviction case CNN anchor Jake Tapper has dedicated two years to investigating a possible wrongful conviction case personal to his father, former Philadelphia pediatrician Dr. Ted Tapper. His patient, Charles “C.J.” Rice was convicted of attempted murder for a shooting in 2011, and is now serving a 30-60 year sentence. Tapper and his father discuss the case on “CBS Mornings.”