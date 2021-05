CNET surveys holiday shopping trends Cyber Monday could be the largest online shopping day in U.S. history with an estimated $6.6 billion in sales. Our partners at CNET recently conducted their annual holiday shopping survey to predict trends of the season. They found 91 percent of people will buy tech products for the holidays. CNET.com editor-in-chief Lindsey Turrentine joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss gifting and shopping trends this holiday season.