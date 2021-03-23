Live

Closing arguments begin in Oscar Pistorius trial

The five-month murder trial against former Olympian Oscar Pistorius began Thursday morning. He is accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend. Debora Patta reports from Pretoria, South Africa.
