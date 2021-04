Clinton back on campaign trail with jobs plan Hillary Clinton has returned to the campaign trail as the Democratic nominee. The latest Reuters-Ipsos poll taken during the week of the Democratic Convention shows Clinton with a six-point edge over Donald Trump. Clinton and her running mate, Senator Tim Kaine, travel through Pennsylvania and Ohio this weekend. Each campaign stop will focus on the Democrats' agenda of boosting the economy and adding more jobs during their first 100 days in office. Errol Barnett reports from Washington.