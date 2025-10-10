Clinton and Rice praise Trump's peace deal and speak out on the future of Gaza Hillary Clinton, who served during the Obama administration as secretary of state, and Condoleezza Rice, who served as secretary of state during George W. Bush's second term, joined CBS News' Norah O'Donnell as President Trump's Gaza peace plan enters its first phase. Rice and Clinton lauded the president's influence in the negotiations and broke down the obstacles ahead as the U.S. and the Middle East help shape the future of Gaza.