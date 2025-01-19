Climate scientist: "There's no place that's safe" In 2022, climate scientist Peter Kalmus moved his family out of Altadena, California, to North Carolina, to a place he hoped would be "less fiery." His old house burned to the ground in last week's wildfires, while North Carolina suffered the effects of Hurricane Helene last fall. Kalmus tells correspondent Tracy Smith he hopes people are finally listening to warnings about climate change. Smith also talks with amateur meteorologist Edgar McGregor, who warned his fellow Altadena residents to get out as the flames approached; and with John Vaillant, author of "Fire Weather: On the Front Lines of a Burning World."