Abortion Pill Ruling
Alec Baldwin Charges
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Facebook Settlement
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
U.S. government personnel in Sudan to be evacuated, sources say
Pence to decide on presidential run "well before late June"
Mexico seizes 10 tigers, 5 lions in cartel-dominated area
NAACP sues Mississippi over "separate and unequal" policing
Police: Florida DoorDash driver kidnapped, sexually assaulted during delivery
Allegations of misconduct at transgender care center are "unsubstantiated": Report
Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies at 89
Homes slide off cliff into Utah canyon, prompting evacuations
How a herd of goats is helping protect San Francisco from wildfires
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Climate crisis takes center stage on Earth Day
Saturday is Earth Day, which was first created in 1970 to increase awareness about environmental issues. Environmental activists are blaming the unusual weather patterns that are being seen globally on climate change. Elise Preston has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On