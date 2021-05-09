Claire's pulls child makeup products after asbestos claims The retail chain Claire's is pulling several items from store shelves amid concerns that some of their makeup products for kids may be tainted with asbestos. Claire’s issued an update on Friday. “The initial results of testing by an independent certified laboratory show that the cosmetics tested to date are asbestos free,” Claire's said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, additional testing is underway. We have also confirmed that the talcum ingredient supply is from a certified asbestos free European vendor. We will continue to honor returns for any customers remaining uncomfortable.”