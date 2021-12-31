CBS News App
U.S. reports nearly 500,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day
Biden tells Putin U.S. and allies will respond "decisively" if Russia invades Ukraine
Trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence reduced from 110 to 10 years
Congress urged to reauthorize Violence Against Women Act
New Year's Day Powerball jackpot increases to $500 million
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Colorado fire that has already burned 1,600 acres
Latest jobless claims numbers near 50-year low
Tiger shot dead at Florida zoo after grabbing man's arm
Amy Schneider continues streak as most successful female "Jeopardy!" champ
Claiming tax breaks before they're gone in 2022
Many American families could be eligible to claim tax breaks in 2022 but only if they take steps now. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joins Elise Preston on CBSN to discuss what should people do to maximize those tax credits.
