Live

Watch CBSN Live

Claiming tax breaks before they're gone in 2022

Many American families could be eligible to claim tax breaks in 2022 but only if they take steps now. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joins Elise Preston on CBSN to discuss what should people do to maximize those tax credits.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.