Christine Baranski on season four of "The Good Fight" Tony and Emmy-winning actress Christine Baranski joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the newest season of the hit series "The Good Fight," now streaming on CBS All Access. Baranski took on the role of Chicago lawyer Diane Lockhart over a decade ago in the series "The Good Wife." In the season four premiere of its spin off, Baranski's character finds herself in an alternate reality after falling into a coma.