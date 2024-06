Chopper Cops | Paramount+ Official Trailer The new P+ Original docuseries follows an elite team of pilots flying state-of-the-art police helicopters. These tricked-out flying machines are equipped with high-tech infrared cameras and augmented reality mapping capabilities to find armed perpetrators who are hiding. Whether it's carjackings, shooters on the run, or a family lost in the woods, failure is not an option. Stream the new docuseries on June 18th exclusively on Paramount+.