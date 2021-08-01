WorldView: Chinese official meets with Taliban; inquiry finds Malta responsible for murder China's foreign minister met with senior Taliban leaders. Also, an independent inquiry found Malta's government bears responsibility for the murder of a journalist, and the Australian military is being deployed to help enforce a COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, a settlement has been reached in a scandalous class-action lawsuit against a Canadian fertility doctor. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN AM from London with those headlines.