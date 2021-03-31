China wants to challenge U.S. as leader of the global stage China is looking to lead a new world order that better aligns with its political views and interests. The nation's foreign minister recently took several trips to countries that identify as American allies, a move many saw as China trying to challenge the traditional international order. Earlier this month, U.S.-China tensions also came to a head during the first face-to-face meeting under the Biden administration. Isaac Stone Fish, CBSN contributor and Strategy Risks founder, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with analysis.