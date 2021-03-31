Live

Watch CBSN Live

China wants to challenge U.S. as leader of the global stage

China is looking to lead a new world order that better aligns with its political views and interests. The nation's foreign minister recently took several trips to countries that identify as American allies, a move many saw as China trying to challenge the traditional international order. Earlier this month, U.S.-China tensions also came to a head during the first face-to-face meeting under the Biden administration. Isaac Stone Fish, CBSN contributor and Strategy Risks founder, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with analysis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.