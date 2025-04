China vows to "fight to the end" as President Trump threatens an additional 50% tariff Some world leaders have offered to negotiate tariffs on U.S. products as President Trump's reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect. Meanwhile, China has threatened to take countermeasures if Mr. Trump imposes an additional 50% tariff. The uncertainty has some business owners worried how much prices will rise. CBS News' Weijia Jiang has more.