Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments roll out starting July 15 — here's when the money will land The Child Tax Credit is slated to begin its first-ever monthly payments on July 15, when the IRS will begin sending checks to eligible families with children ages 17 or younger. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joins "CBSN AM" to talk about who's eligible for what, and when parents can expect the money.