Deadly Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting: What we know

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, has been identified as the person killed in the shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. Kansas City radio station KKFI, where Lopez-Galvan worked as a DJ, announced her death on Facebook. CBS News correspondent Charlie De Mar reports on what we know about the shooting. And Eric Bunch, a Kansas City councilman who was at the parade with his children, joined CBS News to describe what he witnessed.
