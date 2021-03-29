Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chicago sees big dip in homicide rate

Chicago is seeing some positive results after recent years of record gun violence. The city's police superintendent reports that the city is set to have the lowest homicide rate since 1965. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.