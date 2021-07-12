Chicago police superintendent meets with Biden administration to address surge in gun violence Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown was among several leaders who met with President Biden on Monday to discuss a strategy to reduce gun violence. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he is "committed" to helping Chicago with whatever resources it needs to curb crime, Brown tweeted. Lance Williams, a professor of urban community studies at Northeastern Illinois University, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with his analysis.