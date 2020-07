Chef Gaby Dalkin talks about her food philosophy, new book "Eat What You Want" Gaby Dalkin turned a popular food blog into a personal brand. Dalkin was working as a private chef when she launched "What's Gaby Cooking" in 2009, but it soon became her full-time job. Her third cookbook "Eat What You Want," which came out this spring, showcases what she calls "recipes for real life.. with no deprivation." Jamie Yuccas spoke with Dalkin about her food philosophy.