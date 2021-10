Chef Bryant Terry on new book "Black Food: Stories, Art & Recipes from Across the African Diaspora" James Beard Award-winning chef Bryant Terry joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss his unique new cookbook "Black Food: Stories, Art & Recipes from Across the African Diaspora." He shares how his work as chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora inspired this anthology, and how food is a way to bridge this gap between history and the future.