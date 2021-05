Cheech Marin's art collection to become nation's first Chicano museum While Richard "Cheech" Marin and Tommy Chong's stoner comedy was decidedly silly, their financial success allowed Marin to pursue a serious passion of collecting Chicano art. Now, some 30 years after he bought his first painting, Marin is about to have his own museum - the first in the country to focus solely on Mexican-American art and culture. Anthony Mason reports.