Michael Lewis talks about his new book, new podcast season

CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver sit down with Michael Lewis to discuss his latest book, "The Premonition: A Pandemic Story," and the new season of his podcast, "Against the Rules." His book details the efforts of a small group of doctors who tried to convince leading U.S. health officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 long before they did. The latest season of his podcast explores the concept of experts, and how they can be unexpected people or come from unexpected places.
