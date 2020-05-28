Charter school offers supplies and support to tornado victims While more than 55 million U.S. students have been affected by school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, one family in Tennessee was hit extra hard after a tornado destroyed their home. Ebony and Abrielle Davis joined CBSN to discuss surviving that tornado and how a charter school changed their lives. Nina Rees, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, also joined CBSN to discuss the ways these schools are helping students with distance learning across the country.