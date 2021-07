Charlottesville, Virginia removes Confederate statues of Robert E. Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson Hundreds of people cheered as crews hoisted the statues of Confederate figures Robert E. Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson away on flatbed trucks Saturday, nearly four years after a deadly right-wing rally, organized in part to push back on efforts to remove the Lee statue. Charlottesville, Virginia Mayor Nikuyah Walker joins CBSN to discuss the removal.