Charlie Rose reflects on Mike Nichols Legendary film director Mike Nichols has died at the age of 83. Nichols was one of the few people to win an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony. He was best known for the films "The Graduate," "Working Girl" and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose joins CBSN with more on the life and legacy Nichols left behind.