Supreme Court ruling on transgender athletes ban doesn't change NCAA's policy, Baker says NCAA President Charlie Baker told CBS News' Ed O'Keefe that the Supreme Court's decision to uphold state laws banning transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports does not change the college organization's transgender athletes policy. "After I got this job ... we adopted and complied with the standard that was put forth by the Trump administration. I think what happens at the state level is a different question," Baker said in an interview airing Sunday on "Face the Nation."