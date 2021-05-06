Live

Watch CBSN Live

Charles Bradley dies at 68

Soul singer Charles Bradley died Saturday at the age of 68 after battling stomach cancer. He released his first album at age 62. He went on tour earlier this year and performed on several television shows, including "CBS This Morning: Saturday."
