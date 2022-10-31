Charges to be announced for Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker The suspect in an attack that left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul hospitalized with a skull fracture is set to have charges against him announced today. It comes as CBS News has confirmed that the suspect had a list of other targets he may have been planning to attack, as well. Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes joins "CBS News Mornings" with updates on the case and the danger of misinformation about it circulating online.