Celebrated chefs are pulling out all the stop to help those in need Celebrated chefs around the U.S. are keeping some of their restaurant employees on the payroll by taking on the enormous task of helping get food to people who are struggling amid the pandemic. While some are focusing their efforts on feeding shelters, others are offering discounts on their menus and dedicating proceeds to their employees. Michelle Miller speaks to a few notable chefs about how they are using the industry and their connections to help others for a special edition of The Dish.