CDC updates its isolation recommendations After facing backlash, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have clarified COVID-19 isolation recommendations, endorsing a five-day quarantine period and an optional test as well as shortening the time frame between the second Pfizer vaccine dose and the booster shot from six to five months. John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, joins CBSN to discuss the latest coronavirus news.