CDC faces criticism over COVID isolation guidelines as Omicron drives up cases, child hospitalizations The CDC on Wednesday explained its decision to cut its COVID-19 isolation guidelines in half from 10 days to five. The move has received heavy criticism, as the Omicron variant drives up new cases and hospitalizations among children. CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports from New York City. Then, Dr. Shikha Jain, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, joins CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss the latest developments.