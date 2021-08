CDC director on COVID-19 booster shots, keeping kids safe, and what it will take to end the pandemic With COVID-19 cases surging in many parts of the U.S. and the rollout of booster shots likely imminent, the fight against this disease is clearly not over. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spoke with Laura Podesta on CBSN about boosters, how to keep students safe as school starts, and what it will ultimately take to end the pandemic.