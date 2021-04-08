Live

CDC briefs on this season's flu vaccine

This year's flu vaccine will be more on target for viruses then last years, the CDC reported. New research also suggests vaccinating younger adults in a community helps reduce the rate of flu in the elderly. Dr. Jonathan LaPook reports.
