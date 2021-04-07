Live

#CBSNBusiness: AT&T reportedly helped the NSA spy

AT&T reportedly helped the U.S. spy on emails and other Internet traffic, including communication at the U.N. headquarters in New York. CBS News MoneyWatch's Jill Wagner has the details and more on the day's business headlines.
