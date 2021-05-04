Live

CBS News poll: Trump approval rating at 36%

A new CBS News poll puts President Trump's approval rating at 36%, a historical low for this point in a presidency. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins CBS with more insights from the polling data.
