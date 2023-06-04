CBS News political panel on what voters can expect as GOP race for president intensifies Campaign 2024 got down to business in Iowa this weekend as most of the declared or potential Republican candidates visited the early nominating state. Notably absent was the GOP front-runner, former President Donald Trump, who was off the trail this weekend. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Face the Nation" to discuss.