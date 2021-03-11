CBS News investigates alleged gangs within the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department CBS News takes a closer look at allegations that gangs are operating within the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. CBS News contributor María Elena Salinas speaks to several families who claim the so-called "Banditos" gang killed their sons as part of an initiation into the clique. Then, CBSN's Tanya Rivero speaks to two experts about the history of allegations of gangs in the department, and how Latinos are often misrepresented in the criminal justice system.