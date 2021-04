CBS News Battleground Tracker: Trump and Clinton leading in New York Ahead of the New York Primary, Donald Trump leads the Republican field by more than 30 points, while Ted Cruz and John Kasich are in a tight race for second. Hillary Clinton holds a 12 points lead over Bernie Sanders, 52 percent to 40 percent, in her adopted home state of New York. CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the primary contests up next.