Live

Watch CBSN Live

Catholic bishops approve Communion document after debate on politicians who back abortion

U.S. Catholic bishops voted overwhelming in favor of new guidelines on who should receive Holy Communion. The issue stems from a debate over whether Catholic politicians who support abortion rights, like President Biden, should be allowed to receive the sacrament. Peter Smith, a reporter covering religion and politics for The Associated Press, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the purpose of this new document.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.