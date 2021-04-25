Live

Carter is only ex-president to RSVP

Jimmy Carter is the only former president to RSVP so far for President-elect Trump's inauguration. It's a long-standing tradition for all living former presidents to attend. CBSN's Dana Jacobson has more.
