Carroll O'Connor died 15 years ago today

Actor Carroll O'Connor, famous for playing Archie Bunker in CBS' "All In The Family," died 15 years ago today. CBSN's Reena Ninan has some footage of the actor having a candid conversation with Sammy Davis Jr.
