Carole Feraci, the singer who confronted Nixon On January 28, 1972, Carole Feraci was invited to perform at the White House as part of the Ray Conniff Singers. She took the opportunity to protest the war in Vietnam, which earned her headlines, and a flood of death threats. Now 81, she tells correspondent Mo Rocca that standing up to the leader of the free world came naturally to a girl who'd grown up in a rough Toronto neighborhood.