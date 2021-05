Capitol police officers rebuke Republican leaders for opposing Capitol riot commission In a scathing letter, a group of U.S. Capitol Police officers criticized some Republican members of Congress for opposing a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, and Boston Globe Washington bureau chief Liz Goodwin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on that, plus the new anti-abortion law that was signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.