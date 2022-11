Capitol Police cameras captured break-in at Pelosi home U.S. Capitol Police say their security cameras did capture the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home, but officers only saw it after local police had already responded. The man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports from San Francisco, and then CBS News investigative producer Michael Kaplan joins us to discuss.