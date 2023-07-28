Cape Cod experiencing "white shark abundance," scientists say Cape Cod is experiencing a "white shark abundance," according to a new report from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, UMass Dartmouth and the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries. It's the first time that's happened in the North Atlantic. The study also says more than 300 different types of sharks have been tracked across the area. Dr. Greg Skomal, senior fisheries biologist at the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, joined CBS News to talk about the findings.